Transport
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:13 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:15 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Dhalarchar Express derails in Pabna

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:13 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:15 AM

Two coaches of Dhalarchar Express train derailed in Pabna's Bera upazila this morning.

As a result, Pabna's rail communication with Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj has been snapped.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Confirming the incident, Birbal Mondol, Pakshi divisional railway's engineer, told our local correspondent that two coaches of the Chapainawabganj-bound Dhalarchar Express derailed at Aminpur Baderhat area of the upazila around 7:30am.

A relief train is on its way from Ishwardi, the engineer said, adding that train movement will be restored soon.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আ. লীগ
|নির্বাচন

আসন ছাড়ে শরিকদের ১৭ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ঝুলিয়ে রাখল আ. লীগ

‘আওয়ামী লীগের স্বতন্ত্র’ প্রার্থীদের প্রার্থিতা প্রত্যাহারের বিষয়েও ঐকমত্যে পৌঁছাতে পারেননি ১৪ দলীয় জোট।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|দূষণ

আজ সকালেও ঢাকার বাতাস সবচেয়ে ‘ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ’

৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification