Dhalarchar Express derails in Pabna

Two coaches of Dhalarchar Express train derailed in Pabna's Bera upazila this morning.

As a result, Pabna's rail communication with Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj has been snapped.

Confirming the incident, Birbal Mondol, Pakshi divisional railway's engineer, told our local correspondent that two coaches of the Chapainawabganj-bound Dhalarchar Express derailed at Aminpur Baderhat area of the upazila around 7:30am.

A relief train is on its way from Ishwardi, the engineer said, adding that train movement will be restored soon.