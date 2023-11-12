UN review on Bangladesh's human rights in Geneva tomorrow

Bangladesh's human rights record will be examined tomorrow (Monday) by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group for the fourth time.

A high-profile delegation from Bangladesh, led by Law Minister Anisul Huq, is now staying in Geneva to attend the UPR programme, a law ministry press release said today.

The delegation comprises high officials concerned from the ministries of foreign affairs, law, justice and parliamentary affairs and Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs, the release read.

The UPR programmes are held every four years under the UNRC. It reviewed the human rights situation in member states over the past four years. During the review, member states are asked about human rights issues. Recommendations are also made during it.

Earlier, Bangladesh attended the UPR in 2009, 2013 and 2018.

In fact, the review takes place on mainly three reports-- one issued by the government, another by the National Human Rights Commission and National and International Human Rights Organisations or their alliance, and the third by the UN Human Rights High Commission.