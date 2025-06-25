Lalmonirhat mob: 4 rights groups slam assault on father, son

Family leaves town, fearing attacks

Four rights organisations have expressed deep concern over the incident in Lalmonirhat town, where a barber and his son were detained after being beaten up by a mob on Sunday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

In separate statements issued yesterday, the groups demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad said incidents of mob violence and communal provocation are occurring in different parts of the country, yet the state has failed to take any urgent or effective measures to hold the perpetrators accountable. The organisation called for an impartial investigation into the Lalmonirhat incident.

Ain o Salish Kendra described allegations of "hurting religious sentiments" or "blasphemy" as extremely sensitive and emphasised the need for transparent, impartial, and evidence-based investigations in such cases. It further said the prevailing culture of impunity poses a serious threat to social harmony and the rule of law.

Naripokkho expressed deep anger and frustration over the rise in mob violence, oppression, and torture across the country under various pretexts, including accusations of blasphemy.

The group stated that the government has taken no effective initiative to prevent such incidents. It demanded thorough investigations into every such case to bring the perpetrators to justice and called for immediate, strict measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Shujan (Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik), in its statement, expressed concern that the wave of mob violence across the country, which began after the July uprising last year, is now spiralling out of control. It said the June 22 incident in Lalmonirhat raises serious questions about the role of the police.

"We strongly condemn these incidents and urge the government to conduct impartial investigations, identify those responsible, and bring them to justice. If such actions are not taken, mob violence will gradually evolve into mob culture," it said.

Our Correspondent from Lalmonirhat reports: The family of the barber and his son left the town yesterday after hearing that a rally was being organised there and fearing further attacks.

Under the banner of "Sammilito Tawhidi Muslim Janata", hundreds of people gathered at the District Collectorate ground around 3:00pm and marched to the Deputy Commissioner's office, where they submitted a memorandum demanding the death penalty for both father and son.

On Sunday afternoon, Paresh Chandra Shil, 69, and his son Bishnu Chandra Shil, 35, were assaulted in front of their shop in the Goshala Bazar area before police took them into custody. The two were later shown arrested in a case filed for "hurting religious sentiment" and sent to jail after being produced before a district court the same day.

The plaintiff, Abdul Aziz, 29, imam of Saptana Namatari Al-Hera Jame Mosque, claimed they had received multiple complaints from locals accusing the barber and his son of hurting religious sentiments.

However, the family of the accused has denied the allegations.

Bishnu's wife, Dipti Rani Shil, who visited the two in jail, said the incident stemmed from a dispute over payment.

"Nazmul paid Tk 10 less for a haircut and argued with my father-in-law [Paresh]. He left after threatening to 'teach him a lesson'. Two days later, false rumours of religious defamation started spreading, which led to the assault and their arrest.

"My father-in-law was beaten mercilessly. When my husband tried to protect him, he too was attacked. Both were later arrested. Now they're in jail, and my two daughters, mother-in-law, and I have left home in fear of further attacks."

On June 20, Nazmul Islam, 19, from Balatari village in Aditmari upazila, alleged that Paresh and Bishnu made remarks offending his religious sentiments while he was getting a haircut at their shop.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media since the arrests shows Mohammad Nurnabi, officer-in-charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station, saying, "As the OC, it's my duty to maintain law and order. But this incident set my heart on fire. Like you, I had tears in my eyes too. How can someone act with such arrogance in this country? I give you my word, now that I've arrested them [Paresh and Bishnu], I will file a case that ensures either life imprisonment or the death penalty."

The footage has in the meantime sparked outrage among netizens who are questioning how a law enforcer can determine such punishment.

The OC yesterday told the Prothom Alo that he made the comments to bring the situation under control at that time and that there was no other motive behind his statement.

Speaking to The Daily Star, he said, "We are investigating the matter to uncover the facts. So far, the protests have been peaceful. Police are on alert to prevent any untoward incident, and ensure the safety of the accused's family."