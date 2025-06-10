Tarique to return home ‘soon’: Fakhrul

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return home "soon", said the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

The BNP spokesperson said this while talking to reporters at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan this morning.

Asked about specific date, the BNP leader said, "He will return soon", without mentioning any date.

Fakhrul also highlighted the health condition of BNP leader Khaleda Zia in the briefing.

He said, "She seems to be in better physical condition than before. Doctors also said that she is much better than before."

The BNP secretary general had gone to Thailand for an eye surgery.

After undergoing the surgery there, he returned home the night before Eid.

He visited the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan this morning to exchange Eid greetings with journalists.

There, he spoke about politics, elections, Tarique's meeting with the chief adviser in London, seat agreement with the election partners, the activities of the interim government, the reform commission and various other issues.

A journalist asked whether Fakhrul saw any possibility of a change in the election schedule after Tarique's meeting with Yunus.

The BNP spokesperson said, "I am a very positive person and I always want to see the bright side."