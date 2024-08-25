Revoke all ‘unjust’ deals with India

Says Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday demanded the cancellation of what he described as "secret" and "unequal" agreements signed with India over the past 15 years under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

"I urge the interim government to revoke all the secret and unjust deals signed by Sheikh Hasina with India by compromising Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty," Rizvi said.

Rizvi made the demand while speaking at a programme in the capital's Kafrul area.

He questioned why India ignored the oppression Sheikh Hasina has inflicted upon the people of Bangladesh over the past 15 years.

"Don't they (India) know about the farcical elections orchestrated by Sheikh Hasina in 2014, 2018, and 2024? Despite this, why does India continue to show such love for her?" the BNP leader asked.

Rizvi criticised India for allegedly neglecting Bangladesh's sovereignty and the will of its people.

He accused India of supporting Sheikh Hasina who buried Bangladesh's democracy.

"India supports Sheikh Hasina, not Bangladesh and its people," he said.

Rizvi claimed that Sheikh Hasina has demonstrated a lack of humanity by subjecting opposition leaders and activists to brutal torture.

He said students demanded Sheikh Hasina's resignation, but she fled the country killing many people, including children and adolescents.

Rizvi said their party does not want to pursue Awami League's culture of repression, vengeance, plundering and grabbing.

"Those who believe in the politics of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman must work to ensure the peace and discipline in society."