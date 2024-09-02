Relocation of S Alam's cars: BNP dissolves Chattogram South District Convening Committee

The BNP has dissolved the convening committee of its Chattogram South District unit.

This decision was announced in a press release last night.

According to the press release, the committee has been dissolved in line with the party's decision, and no organisational activities can be conducted under the name of Chattogram South District BNP until a new committee is formed.

Earlier, on Saturday, the BNP issued show-cause notices to three top leaders of the Chattogram South District BNP in connection with their alleged involvement in moving 14 luxury vehicles used by S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam Masud and his family from one location to another.

The BNP's Organising Secretary for Chattogram Division, Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, confirmed the issuance of the notices and stated that the leaders were asked to explain their actions within 24 hours.

The leaders who received the show cause notices from BNP are Chattogram South District BNP Convener Abu Sufian, First Joint Convener Enamul Haque Enam, and Karnaphuli Upazila BNP Convener SM Mamun Mia.

Previously, on the night of August 29, 14 luxury vehicles, including BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, and Range Rover models, were moved from a warehouse owned by Mir Group in the Kalurghat industrial area.

A video circulated on social media showed Chattogram South District BNP Joint Convener Enamul Haque Enam, Patiya Upazila Jubo Dol Member Secretary Ohidul Alam Chowdhury Piblu, and South District Chhatra Dol Joint Convener Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Nayan overseeing the relocation of the vehicles.

They were accompanied by Mansur, the driver of Chattogram South District BNP Convener Abu Sufian.