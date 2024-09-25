Plotters reveal true intentions with army officer's killing in Cox’s Bazar: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday expressed deep concern over the barbaric killing of an army officer in Cox's Bazar by unidentified assailants.

In a statement, he said the miscreants attempting to put the interim government in trouble have revealed their true intentions through this incident.

Tarique called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and ensure exemplary punishment for them.

"Miscreants have persistently engaged in terrorist activities to destabilise the country. These conspiratorial elements are involved in various nefarious acts to place the interim government in a difficult position," he stated.

The BNP leader noted that the brutal murder of Lieutenant Tanjim Sarwar Nirjan while on duty on Monday night was part of this ongoing plot.

"The miscreants demonstrated their intent by killing a young army officer. If these individuals are not suppressed decisively, the safety of the nation will remain severely threatened," he observed.

Tarique warned that conspirators are lying in wait to exploit the situation and create chaos in the country.

In light of this, he urged people from all walks of life to unite in combating miscreants to ensure peace, stability and security, and establish democracy.

The BNP acting chairman strongly condemned and protested the murder of Tanjim Sarwar.

He also expressed deep sympathy for the family and relatives of the deceased and prayed for the salvation of the slain army officer's departed soul.

Lieutenant Tanjim Sarwar was reportedly attacked while pursuing a gang of robbers during an operation in the Maijpara area. His injuries were critical, and he was declared dead upon arrival at Malumghat Memorial Hospital.