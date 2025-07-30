No use for reforms that don’t help people

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said that state reforms must lead to tangible improvements in people's lives, particularly for children and families affected by political violence and enforced disappearances.

"We want a change in the state structure and we want reforms. But if these reforms and changes don't help ensure the overall development of our people, don't help build a better future for our children or give them a secure life, then I think such reforms will be of no use," he said while addressing a programme titled "Children in Democratic March" at the Kamal Ataturk Park in Banani.

The event was jointly organised by Amra BNP Poribar and Mayer Daak to honour the families of those who were forcibly disappeared or killed during the July uprising.

"I hope that our interim government, despite the delay, will prioritise their rehabilitation, considering the pain and suffering they have endured while searching for their fathers, relatives and brothers," he said.

"Though a commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances was formed, it has only submitted a report. I don't think they have made much progress in finding the missing people or uncovering the facts," he said.

"Many secured powerful positions, some became ministers, others top officials, and many established large businesses. But when it comes to our children, we have not been able to move forward in the same way."

He said the BNP expected the interim government to form a dedicated cell for the rehabilitation of victims' families, but no such step has been taken.

Fakhrul reaffirmed that if the BNP returns to power with a public mandate in the next national election, it would take all necessary measures to support the rehabilitation of these families.