NCP seeks explanation from executive member for ‘mafia’ remark

The National Citizen Party (NCP) yesterday issued a show-cause notice to its central executive member, Jubairul Alam Manik, following his controversial remarks at a party event in Chattogram's Anwara.

Speaking as the chief guest at an Eid reunion organised by the NCP in Anwara, Manik claimed that the student-led movement had succeeded where others had failed for 16–17 years.

His statement -- "If Bangladesh has a big mafia now, it is us" -- sparked widespread debate after it was live-streamed on Facebook and widely circulated on social media.

According to the notice, Manik's comments during the event were deemed "objectionable and unorganisational", damaging the party's public image.

The NCP's central disciplinary committee has asked Manik to submit a written explanation within three days, citing violation of organisational discipline and misconduct.