Politics
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:58 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

NCP seeks explanation from executive member for ‘mafia’ remark

Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:58 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:47 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:58 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) yesterday issued a show-cause notice to its central executive member, Jubairul Alam Manik, following his controversial remarks at a party event in Chattogram's Anwara.

Speaking as the chief guest at an Eid reunion organised by the NCP in Anwara, Manik claimed that the student-led movement had succeeded where others had failed for 16–17 years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His statement -- "If Bangladesh has a big mafia now, it is us" -- sparked widespread debate after it was live-streamed on Facebook and widely circulated on social media.

According to the notice, Manik's comments during the event were deemed "objectionable and unorganisational", damaging the party's public image.

The NCP's central disciplinary committee has asked Manik to submit a written explanation within three days, citing violation of organisational discipline and misconduct.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস-তারেক রহমান বৈঠক, আলোচনায় খালেদা জিয়ার বার্তা ও নির্বাচন ইস্যু

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস ও বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান শুক্রবার লন্ডনে বৈঠকে বসতে যাচ্ছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ড. ইউনূস ও তারেক রহমানের ১৩ জুনের বৈঠকটি হবে ঐতিহাসিক: রিজভী

৩৭ মিনিট আগে