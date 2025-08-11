NCP delegation meets US Chargé d’affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with US Chargé d'affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at her residence in the capital this afternoon.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Joint Member Secretary Alauddin Mohammad represented the NCP, reads a press release issued by NCP today.

Jacobson, Political and Economic Counselor Eric Geelan, Political Officer James Stewart, and Political Specialist Firoze Ahmed were present from the US side.

The meeting included an exchange of views on Bangladesh's current political situation, the outline of reforms, the law and order situation, the July Declaration and the upcoming national election.

The wide public response across almost all districts to the NCP's July March also featured in the discussion.