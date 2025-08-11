Politics
Star Online Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:11 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

NCP delegation meets US Chargé d’affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson

Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:11 PM
Star Online Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:02 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:11 PM
Photo: Facebook/National Citizen Party - NCP

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) met with US Chargé d'affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at her residence in the capital this afternoon.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Joint Member Secretary Alauddin Mohammad represented the NCP, reads a press release issued by NCP today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jacobson, Political and Economic Counselor Eric Geelan, Political Officer James Stewart, and Political Specialist Firoze Ahmed were present from the US side.

The meeting included an exchange of views on Bangladesh's current political situation, the outline of reforms, the law and order situation, the July Declaration and the upcoming national election.

The wide public response across almost all districts to the NCP's July March also featured in the discussion.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের পাটপণ্যের ওপর ভারতের নতুন বিধিনিষেধ

বাংলাদেশ থেকে পণ্য আমদানির ক্ষেত্রে আবারও বিধিনিষেধ আরোপ করেছে ভারত।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

একাধিক আসন বা পুরো ফলাফল বাতিল করতে পারবে ইসি, থাকছে ‘না’ ভোট

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে