Politics
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 09:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Kamal Pasha sent to jail in sabotage case

Mon Aug 4, 2025 09:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 09:06 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 09:03 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 09:06 PM
Photo: Facebook/Kamal Pasha Chowdhury

A Netrakona court today sent artist, blogger, and online activist Kamal Pasha Chowdhury to jail in a sabotage case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court passed the order after police produced him before the court, said Mokbul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khaliajuri Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mazlu, a local BNP leader, filed the case with Khaliajuri Police Station under the Special Powers Act on July 2, accusing Pasha and 180 others, the OC added.

A team of the Detective Branch arrested Pasha, 65, from his house in Dhaka's Mohammadpur yesterday. Later, he was handed over to Netrakona police.

Kamal Pasha was a leader of a faction of the Gonojagoron Mancha and also the former general secretary of Bangladesh Charushilpi Sangsad.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

হার্টের রিংয়ের দাম ৮৮ হাজার টাকা পর্যন্ত কমছে

‘হাসপাতালগুলো স্টেন্টের ক্ষেত্রে পাঁচ শতাংশের বেশি সার্ভিস চার্জ আদায় করতে পারবে না।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

সৌদিতে ৩ দিনে ১৭ জনের মৃত্যুদণ্ড কার্যকর, আন্তর্জাতিক মহলের উদ্বেগ

১৫ মিনিট আগে