Kamal Pasha sent to jail in sabotage case

A Netrakona court today sent artist, blogger, and online activist Kamal Pasha Chowdhury to jail in a sabotage case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court passed the order after police produced him before the court, said Mokbul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khaliajuri Police Station.

Mazlu, a local BNP leader, filed the case with Khaliajuri Police Station under the Special Powers Act on July 2, accusing Pasha and 180 others, the OC added.

A team of the Detective Branch arrested Pasha, 65, from his house in Dhaka's Mohammadpur yesterday. Later, he was handed over to Netrakona police.

Kamal Pasha was a leader of a faction of the Gonojagoron Mancha and also the former general secretary of Bangladesh Charushilpi Sangsad.