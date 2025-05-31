Insisting on elections by Dec threatens stability: Nasiruddin Patwary

If you push us towards a second revolution, there will be no room for dynastic politics in Bangladesh, says the NCP leader

Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party, today said insisting that the election "must be held by December" is tantamount to threatening a stable state.

He warned that the youth will not accept such "gangster-style politics of intimidation".

"We are still on the streets, and we will continue to remain on the streets in the future. Our struggle will continue," said Nasiruddin at a workshop.

The workshop titled, "Fundamental Reforms and the Future of Politics", was organised by the Dhaka City (North) unit of the NCP at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan.

The NCP leader reiterated that the country would move towards a democratic process only after reforms are implemented and justice delivered.

"Those who fail to understand this should go to the people and ask them what they want. Then you will find direction. Then you will come to your senses. For now, you are intoxicated with the greed for power," said Patwary.

Referring to the formation of the NCP as a democratic outcome of the July uprising, Patwary warned that if the party is blocked from participating in democratic processes, it might push the country's youth towards a "second revolution".

Without mentioning the name of any party or individual, the NCP leader said, "If you obstruct this democratic force, you're pushing 40 percent of Bangladesh's population into crisis," he said. "Let the youth rebuild the country, not fight another war."

Calling for overhauling the electoral framework, Patwary said, "We're not asking for just another election. We want a permanent, fair electoral system -- one that keeps criminals out and brings honest citizens, scholars, and mothers into parliament."

He expressed doubts about the Election Commission's ability to hold fair polls. "They have already failed the litmus test in local elections. We have no confidence in this commission."

On the issue of alliances, Patwary said the NCP does not believe in seat-sharing politics.

He also called for the complete dismantling of what he described as a "fascist system" in Bangladesh, warning that the youth-led movement born out of the recent July uprising would not settle for a mere change in leadership without structural reforms.

"This constitution must be replaced. As long as it remains, fascism will remain," he said.

Rejecting foreign influence, he said, "We don't want help from India, the US, Russia, or China unless it is based on dignity and mutual respect. We won't accept new forms of colonialism."