Gono Odhikar Parishad gets EC registration

Gono Odhikar Parishad, founded by some 2018 quota reform movement activists, today got its registration with the Election Commission, with "Truck" as its electoral symbol.

Election Commission Secretary Shafiul Azim told The Daily Star that Gono Odhikar Parishad met all the criteria required for registration. So, they has been registered as a political party.

Gono Odhikar Parishad is the 51th political party in Bangladesh to receive registration from the EC.