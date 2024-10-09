Ex-MP MA Latif injured after ‘falling’ in prison toilet

MA Latif, former Awami League lawmaker from Chittagong-11, was injured after reportedly "falling" in the toilet at Chittagong Central Jail last evening.

He was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

According to prison sources, he slipped and fell inside the toilet of the prison around 7:00pm.

Confirming the incident, Jail Superintendent of Chittagong Central Jail Md Manjur Hossain told The Daily Star, "MA Latif fell down in his cell's toilet in the evening, triggering nose bleeding. he was first taken to the prison hospital, and later sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment."

MA Latif was arrested in a case filed with Double Mooring Police Station on August 17 over shooting and injuring a protester during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

On August 10, the former MP was allegedly picked up by the army from his relative's house in the port city's Madarbari area, where he was hiding.