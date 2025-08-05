‘Don’t waste the opportunity the July uprising gave’

Says Dr Kamal Hossain

Dr Kamal Hossain, founder and emeritus president of Gono Forum, yesterday said the interim government must uphold the constitutional process through a free, fair, and inclusive election.

"The opportunity created by the July Uprising to build a humane, discrimination-free Bangladesh must not be wasted under any circumstances," he wrote in a statement yesterday.

Gono Forum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman read out Kamal's written statement at a discussion titled "July Uprising: Conviction and Expectations", organised by Gono Forum at the Jatiya Press Club.

Kamal Hossain, a noted jurist who led the committee that drafted Bangladesh's 1972 constitution, said last year's mass uprising was driven by the repeated failure of governments to deliver on promises made after the 1990 pro-democracy movement.

"The previous regime's brutal assault on unarmed students and citizens demanding a civilised, democratic, and independent society shocked the world's conscience," he wrote.

Calling the Liberation War a historic achievement of the people, Kamal said, "Even after 53 years, we have failed to realise the goals on which this nation was founded."

In his speech, Mizanur Rahman said, "Those calling the 1972 constitution a Mujibist document – mostly from the defeated forces of the Liberation War – are using this uprising to question the constitution of the Liberation War. The government has fallen into their trap."

He alleged the July Declaration was being finalised by just two or three parties without broader consultation. "If there is any conspiracy here, we will resist it."

Speaking at the event, Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said various narratives were being pushed to make the Liberation War controversial. "Nothing outside the spirit of 1971 will be acceptable."

Jatiyo Samajtantrik Dal President Sharif Nurul Ambia said, "Since the uprising, there's been a deliberate attempt to replace the ideals of 1971 with those of 1947. Our common commitment must be to uphold the aspirations of the Liberation War."

Gono Forum Presidium Member AKM Jaglul Haider Afrik said the reform process must not become a vehicle for fundamentalist forces to return to power. "We must remain vigilant so that the defeated forces of 1971 do not form the next government."

BNP Standing Committee Member Selima Rahman said the chief adviser had failed to stay neutral. "People are agitated. Power must be handed over to a people's government immediately through elections."

Meanwhile, Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "We fought to rescue democracy -- but where has it brought us? Even now, no one knows what will be in the July Declaration."

Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque said the government had failed to meet public expectations, despite its wide support. "Inequality, injustice, and unemployment have only worsened. Even after a year, the state has failed to ensure safety for the people."

He added, "This [July] declaration has become a partisan document, not a national one."

He also warned of the deliberate engineering behind the rise of right-wing forces. "Without an elected representative government, the crisis cannot be solved. Bangladesh stands at a crossroads."

Socialist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz said, "Should we throw away a constitution made with the blood of 30 lakh martyrs? Only the defeated of 1971 say such things."

Gono Forum President Subrata Chowdhury said a lack of transparency over the declaration had caused confusion.

"If no election date is announced, it will raise serious doubts. The government must act responsibly. You [the government] are playing with fire -- Jamaat on one side, NCP on the other. Your failures now outweigh your successes. If elections aren't held by February, your exit will be disgraceful."