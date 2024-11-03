Chhatra Odhikar Parishad announces symbolic execution of 'fascist' leaders at DU

The president of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, Bin Yamin Mollah, has announced a token programme for the "execution for the leaders of fascist parties like Awami League and Jatiya Party".

He made the remarks, during a press conference today organised under the banner of "Anti-Fascist Student-Worker People" in the Dhaka University's TSC area.

At that time, Bin Yamin Mollah said, "The government must understand the language of the people. Since the uprising was not in accordance with the law, the government must take action outside the law."

"A government of national unity or a revolutionary government must be formed. The Jatiyo Party office must be turned into a July Memorial Museum, like Gono Bhaban. We must amend the constitution to abolish fascist practices; otherwise, the people will suffer," he added

Announcing future plans, the student leader said, "At 2:00pm on Monday at TSC, we will carry out a symbolic execution of the leaders of the Awami League, Jatiyo Party, and fascist parties. Symbolic executions will be conducted for Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and other fascist leaders and activists."

During the press conference, two demands were presented on behalf of the Anti-Fascist Student-Worker People -- the political activities of the Awami League, Jatiyo Party, and their accomplices, who have committed enforced disappearances, murders, and genocide, must be banned, and their participation in the upcoming elections must also be prohibited.