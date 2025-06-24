BNP seeks to include Rasheda's name in case over 'dummy election'

BNP has applied to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station to add former election commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana as an accused in a case related to the 2024 national election.

The written request was submitted by Salahuddin Khan, a member of BNP's National Executive Committee.

He referred to Case No. 11, filed on June 22, which names former chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and others for allegedly arranging a "dummy election".

In his application, SalahuddThe relevant court is respectfully asked to add the mentioned accused, former election commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana, as the 25th accused in the FIR, and to inform the court accordingly," the application said.in said Rasheda was "mistakenly" omitted from the original list of accused during the preparation of the complaint.

He urged police to include her name as the 25th accused and notify the court accordingly.

"It is respectfully requested that the mentioned accused, former election commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana, be included in the FIR as the 25th accused and the relevant court is informed accordingly," the application said.