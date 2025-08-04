BNP to hold nationwide 'victory rallies' to mark first anniversary of July uprising

BNP today announced a two-day programme to mark the first anniversary of the fall of "Awami fascism" and the victory of students and people during the mass uprising.

According to a press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, "victory rallies" will be held in all thanas and upazilas across the country tomorrow (August 5), and in all districts and metropolitan cities on Wednesday (August 6).

The central rally will take place around 2:00pm on Wednesday in front of BNP's central office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan.

In the release, BNP urged leaders, activists, and supporters of the party and its affiliated bodies to attend the rally on time.