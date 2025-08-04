Politics
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 03:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 04:00 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

BNP to hold nationwide 'victory rallies' to mark first anniversary of July uprising

Mon Aug 4, 2025 03:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 04:00 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 03:54 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 04:00 PM

BNP today announced a two-day programme to mark the first anniversary of the fall of "Awami fascism" and the victory of students and people during the mass uprising.

According to a press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, "victory rallies" will be held in all thanas and upazilas across the country tomorrow (August 5), and in all districts and metropolitan cities on Wednesday (August 6).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The central rally will take place around 2:00pm on Wednesday in front of BNP's central office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan.

In the release, BNP urged leaders, activists, and supporters of the party and its affiliated bodies to attend the rally on time.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|গণঅভ্যুত্থান

জুলাই ৩৫: দিনভর সংঘর্ষ-প্রাণহানির পর ‘মার্চ টু ঢাকা’ হয়ে ওঠে আন্দোলনের ‘ট্রাম্পকার্ড’

এর পাল্টা কর্মসূচি হিসেবে সেদিন দেশের সব জেলা ও মহানগরীতে মাঠে নামার ঘোষণা দিয়েছিল ক্ষমতাসীন আওয়ামী লীগ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৯৫

২৭ মিনিট আগে