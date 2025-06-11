Amir Khosru in London ahead of Yunus-Tarique meeting

BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo taken from his facebook page.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury arrived in London today, ahead of a possible meeting between the interim government's Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

He landed in London around 10:00pm Bangladesh time, confirmed BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan

According to BNP sources, Amir Khosru travelled to London to attend the meeting, which is reportedly scheduled for June 13 between Tarique Rahman and Mohammad Yunus.

A party insider said the meeting may be held as a "one-to-one discussion."

Another source within the party said that a BNP delegation, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is likely to visit China later this month.