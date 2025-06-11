1 dies as BNP factions clash

Widow wants justice

The body of BNP supporter Mamun Bhuyan, the man who got shot during a clash between two groups of BNP's affiliated bodies, was brought to his home in the Majhipara area of Bhulta, Narayanganj, yesterday afternoon.

His wife Emma Akter was inconsolable and fainted several times.

"My two innocent children… He left, placing them in my arms. How will I survive with these children?" she wailed.

When Mamun, 32, a supplier of gas cylinders, got shot near his home on Tuesday, Emma and her two children, both aged below 10, were not home. She came back after hearing that Mamun had been shot and learned at night that he had died.

"He is innocent. I want justice for him. Everyone involved should face trial," she said between sobs.

Mamun's elder brother Badal Hossain, organising secretary of Bhulta Jubo Dal, told reporters that his brother got shot when a group of Chhatra Dal men led by Jayedul Islam Babu opened fire to free a local Chhatra League leader, Sabbir Hossain Khoka, who was caught by locals.

He added that Mamun was walking on the street when he got shot in the head.

Quoting locals, police said Mamun's elder brother Badal's supporters were among the people who caught Khoka on Wednesday.

They were taking Khoka towards Badal's house when Babu and his men opened fire and the two groups clashed.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in a statement yesterday afternoon said it permanently expelled Babu from the organisation.

Babu told The Daily Star that allegations against him were false.

Liakat Ali, officer-in-charge of Rupganj Police Station, said a case had been filed over the matter. He added that the Chhatra League leader had been detained.