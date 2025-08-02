Yasmeen Murshed laid to rest

Yasmeen Murshed, founder chairperson of Scholastica School and former adviser to the caretaker government led by then-president Iajuddin Ahmed, was laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard yesterday.

Earlier in the day, her first namaz-e-janaza was held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Juma prayers. Family members, Scholastica alumni, and many distinguished individuals from across the country attended to pay their respects.

Later, her body was taken to Scholastica's Senior Campus in Uttara, where former colleagues, teachers, students, parents, and members of the local community gathered to offer their final tributes.

Following a second janaza held on the school premises, Yasmeen Murshed was buried at the Banani Graveyard in the evening.

She passed away on Thursday night at United Hospital in the capital. She was 80.

Yasmeen is survived by her son Syed Maher Murshed, daughter Syeda Madiha Murshed, and countless admirers.

She was a pioneering figure in Bangladesh's education sector, having established Scholastica in 1977 as one of the country's leading English-medium institutions.

She served as the principal of the institution from 1977 to 2007.

She also served as an adviser to the caretaker government during a politically turbulent period, overseeing the ministries of Mass and Primary Education, Women and Children's Affairs, and Social Welfare.

She later served as Bangladesh's high commissioner to Pakistan from 2007 to 2009.

Born on May 19, 1945, Yasmeen completed her MA in Economics and BA in English from the University of Punjab. She began her professional career as a lecturer in English at the Government College for Women in Islamabad.

She was a founding trustee of the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and a member of its governing council. She also held the position of director at the United Insurance Company Ltd and Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd.