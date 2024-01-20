Sultan-uz Zaman Khan’s death anniv

The tenth death anniversary of former bureaucrat Sultan-uz Zaman Khan was observed yesterday.

He served in different local and foreign organisations in various capacities. He was the founder chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Bangladesh and served from 1993 to 1996, says a press release.

Sultan-uz Zaman entered the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1955 and was the commissioner of Khulna Division in 1970.

He served as the secretary of the Shipping, Inland Waterways and Aviation in 1973.

He was a senior official at Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok for many years.

His family requested all his relatives and well-wishers to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.