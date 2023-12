Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat passed away this evening while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Rifat, also the secretary general of Awami League city unit, breathed his last at Mount Elizabeth Hospital at 6:00 pm (Bangladesh time), reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting Atikul Islam Khokon, joint secretary of AL city unit.

Rifat was elected the mayor of Cumilla City Corporation on June 15, 2022.