Yunus to receive honorary doctorate degree from UKM on Aug 13

Mon Aug 11, 2025 12:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 12:49 PM

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia, will confer an honorary doctorate degree on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during his visit to Malaysia on August 13.

"Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia will confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Honorable Chief Adviser," Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman told a press briefing yesterday.

He said the chief adviser will then deliver a commemorative lecture to the students of the university.

Yunus will also pay a courtesy call on UKM Chancellor and Ruler of Negeri Sembilan Province Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, he added.

Yunus is going to Malaysia today on a three-day state visit.

