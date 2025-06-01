Yunus invites BNP for talks tomorrow

Says Salahuddin, slams govt for ‘stalling reforms to delay the election’

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday alleged the government is offering nothing but empty gestures in the name of reform, while taking no concrete steps to ensure the national election is held by December.

The chief adviser invited the party for talks tomorrow.

"How many times will you inaugurate these reforms?" asked the Standing Committee member of the party. He was speaking at a discussion organised by Krishak Dal at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in the capital to mark the 44th death anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman.

again in the third phase, you have merged things together … you are just showing us the 'banana of reforms'," he said.

Referring to the latest call for talks, Salahuddin said, "We've told you to compile what has already been discussed and present it to the nation. But instead, you're going through rituals with no real work being done. Why another fresh inauguration on June 2 for the third round? How many inaugurations does it take?"

He also criticised Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus for "backtracking on earlier assurances". "You told us there would be an election by December. But then you backtracked. That is unfortunate," he said.

"If merely speaking about reclaiming our democratic rights makes you uncomfortable, honourable chief adviser, that is truly disappointing. How much longer will you delay reforms using this excuse?"

Salahuddin said justice for crimes against humanity committed by "fascists" must remain a top priority, even above reforms. He also highlighted the sacrifices made by BNP activists, stating that they shed blood, endured torture, and were sent to secret detention centres called Aynaghar. "We didn't go through all that for nothing," he said.

"Our goal is to establish a democratically elected government, restore voting rights, and build a society free from discrimination. Reform is a continuous process, but it should not be used to justify election delays," he added.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's Adviser Mahdi Amin, the party's Executive Committee Member Tabith Awal, and other party leaders also attended the Krishak Dal event, chaired by its General Secretary Shahidul Islam Babul.

At a separate event at the Jatiya Press Club, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury responded to Yunus's comments made during a question-answer session at the 30th Nikkei Forum in Tokyo on Thursday.

There, noting that some politicians want the election in December this year, Yunus had said, "We don't want to leave the country with the old institutions remaining as it is. If we need a good job at the reforms, we have to wait for six months more [for the election]. There are opinions that let's get the election done, but it is not all, just one particular party."

In response, Khosru said, "Only the parties formed after August 5 don't want elections. At least 52 parties want polls within December. If someone says only one party wants elections, is that a truthful statement? Is it directed at us? What does it imply?"

He added that those opposing a December election are "only four or five parties", not even registered, and lacking public support.

"The interim government has no connection with the people. Everyone's doing whatever they want. More will do so, causing further damage. This cannot continue," said Khosru.

He added, "Only an elected parliament, accountable to the people, can bring stability. After Sheikh Hasina fled, major changes took place. Any party that fails to recognise this has no future in Bangladesh."

The event was organised by the Zia Parishad and chaired by its Vice Chairman Md Shafiqul Islam. Other speakers included BNP Chairperson's Adviser Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Jugantor Editor Abdul Hai Shikdar.