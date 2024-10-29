Workers of 5 TNZ factories on strike demanding arrears

Workers of five factories under TNZ Group went on work abstention today in ​​Gazipur city demanding payment of their due salary for the month of September.

They also confined Director Kabir Ahmed and Group Admin Shamsuzzaman inside the factory, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

The factories are TNZ Apparels Limited, Basic Clothing Limited, Apparels Plus Eco, Basic Knitwear Ltd, and Apparels Eight Limited.

Around 8:00am today, around 600 to 700 workers started the strike, halting the production work of the factories. Then, the workers took position inside and outside of the factories in Bason area, said Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Biyojid Mia.

However, owner Shahadat Hossain Shamim did not receive the phone while our correspondent was trying to talk about this issue.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said, "I am looking into the matter. Now I'm in a meeting."

According to the police, it was scheduled that factory authorities would pay salary of September month on October 23, but they failed to pay.

Later on October 24, a meeting was held with the army, owners and workers' representatives. In the meeting, it was decided that the September salary would be paid on November 3 and the salary of October on November 20, police said.