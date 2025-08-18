Will not let Bangladesh be a haven for extremism

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said the party's goal is to ensure that Bangladesh never turns into a haven for extremism or fundamentalism.

He made the comments while speaking virtually at a views-exchange meeting with writers and poets yesterday. The event titled "The Role and Duties of Poets and Writers in the Transition to Democracy" was organised by the BNP Media Cell at the Jatiya Press Club.

Tarique said his party's ideological position is also the same as that of the writers and poets when it comes to the independence, sovereignty and democracy of the country. "Like you, we are also committed to preventing the return of autocracy, which the people of Bangladesh drove out some days ago," he said.

Tarique said BNP's political ideology may differ from that of the writers and poets who joined the event, but that should not be seen as a problem. "What truly matters is our common and unwavering faith in the sovereignty of the country."

He called upon all to unite for democracy and fair elections to restore people's ownership of Bangladesh by establishing an accountable government and state system, which can only be established by protecting people's voting rights.

"If we want to establish the truth that the ownership of this country belongs only to its citizens then we must all unite to ensure democracy, freedom of speech and a free, fair and neutral election," Tarique said.

"If we can achieve this, then the rights our respected poets and writers have spoken about today -- freedom of writing, freedom of expression, the right to express differences of opinion and the right to criticism -- can truly be established," the BNP leader said.

The BNP leader also sought the cooperation of all, including writers and intellectuals, in building the Bangladesh its people have long desired.

He said writers and creative minds have inspired people for generations to realise their rights, raise their voices and wage movements through their works.

During mass movements, Tarique said the writers inspired people to speak out against despotic regimes by expressing their patriotism.

Addressing the programme, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed praised the role of writers and poets in different rights movements and in the struggles against autocratic regimes in 1990 and 2024.

He urged writers, poets and intellectuals to act as a pressure group to ensure freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

A number of writers and poets, under the banner of Jatiya Kabita Parishad, attended the programme and spoke about their freedom to write and express their opinions freely.