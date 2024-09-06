Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:49 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Why govt won’t appoint receiver to manage Beximco?

Asks HC
Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:49 AM

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco group and to attach their properties.

In the rule, the court asked them to show cause why they should not be directed to provide information about the unpaid loan of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and to rescind the loan waiver given to this company.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam issued the rule following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Masood R Sobhan seeking necessary directives.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারের আগে ফ্যাসিবাদীদের পুনর্বাসনের সুযোগ নেই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

তিনি বলেন, রাজনৈতিক যে দল বা জোট বাংলাদেশে ফ্যাসিবাদ প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিল, সম্পূর্ণ বিচার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত তারা রাজনীতি করতে পারবে কি পারবে না, সেটা আমরা জনগণের কাছে ছেড়েছি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification