We will resist all counter-revolution attempts: Sarjis

Students under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement hold a rally in front of National Museum in Shahbagh yesterday as part of their “Resistance Week” programme. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sarjis Alam, a key organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued a stern warning yesterday against those attempting to launch a counter-revolution, saying their existence will be erased.

"Let us be clear: if anyone dares to do this [mount a counter-revolution] again or if we witness any such attempts, you will not live to see the consequences from the students and people," he declared.

Sarjis further warned, "If you wish to preserve your existence, do not dare to utter a single word against the students and people."

He made these remarks to reporters during a demonstration in front of the National Museum as part of "Resistance Week", which was called for thwarting any potential counter-revolution on August 15.

Sarjis said the government ruled and exploited the people for the last 16 years, and the student and people unitedly made this revolution.

"In these circumstances, if someone mistakenly tries to speak against the revolution, they are declaring themselves against the entire student body and the masses of Bangladesh. We want to make it clear that those who are doing this do not have honest intentions. Their motives are not aligned with the interests of the students and the people of the country, but rather with exploiting the country and its people…

"Their goal is to hand over some of their interests to malevolent forces outside the country, potentially selling this country, either partially or wholly, to them. We understand that," he added.

"During its tenure, the Awami League did not have the courage to allow any other party to legitimately win 50 seats in Bangladesh. Like thieves and robbers, they have placed their members or candidates in all 300 seats, without any actual election in every constituency. Additionally, they have placed their patrons in the 50 reserved seats as well."

"Those who occupied these 350 seats are fascists and nurturers of a fascist ideology," he said, adding that the AL, Jubo League, and Chhatra League members involved in wrongdoing will also be held accountable.

"They need to answer for the torture inflicted on the people over these 16 years. They must face punishment. Then the people will decide whether AL can vie in the next election or not," he added.

Another key coordinator, Hasnat Abdullah, said members of the AL-led government and its associated bodies have smuggled thousands of crores of taka abroad over the last 16 years, with some portion of the money being used to spread propaganda.

"You [Sajeeb Wazed Joy] don't have the right to make decisions about the country while sitting in the US. Your boat [electoral symbol of the Awami League] leaked a long time ago. You no longer have a boat, so there is no point in finding a baitha [a wooden stick used to steer a boat]. Do not expect that you will run the boat of Bangladesh through Modi's baitha," he added.