Vehicular movement to be suspended on some Ctg roads: CMP

Patenga beach closed from tomorrow until further notice

Chattogram Metropolitan Police today imposed some restrictions on traffic movement on some Chattogram roads to ensure the safety and smooth movement of VVIPs and VIPs on October 28, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurated the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river.

CMP Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations) Spina Rani confirmed the matter in a press note.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 19 more projects in Chattogram on the same day.

After inaugurating the tunnel in Patenga, she will attend the rally in Anwara organised by Chattogram South District Awami League.

Meanwhile, Patenga Sea Beach area will be closed and no one will be allowed to enter from 6:00am tomorrow until further notice for the sake of security, ADC Spina said.

The press statement said, "Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular and public movement in the roads from 5:00am on October 28 until further notice."

No vehicle will be allowed to travel to Patenga sea beach or Airport via the Cement Crossing-Kathgar area.

The note said all passengers and public who travel to the airport are requested to take a left turn from Cement Crossing and move through Boat Club road. No one will be allowed to go to the airport intersection or move towards the Butterfly Park, tunnel and sea beach road area.

Besides, the vehicular movement will be completely suspended on Faujdarhat-Outer Link Road. For the convenience of the public, the port-bound vehicles are asked to bypass the Outer Link Road through "City Gate - AK Khan - Sagarika Road Crossing - Barapul – Nimtala" roads.