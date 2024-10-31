Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:14 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:18 PM

Bangladesh

UPDF stages blockade in Khagrachhari to protest killing of three activists

Photo: Collected

Protesting the killings of its three members, United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) activists are observing a dawn-to-dusk blockade in Khagrachhari district today.

The protesters are demanding the arrest and punishment of the killers involved in the incident.

The blockade has halted long-haul transportation across the district, reports our correspondent from the spot.

However, some local transport, such as auto-rickshaws and motorcycles, have been seen operating in the town.

UPDF members have reportedly set fires to tires and felled trees on roads at various points.

Three members of UPDF, Sijon Chakma, Sashon Tripura and Jayen Chakma were shot dead in Khagrachhari yesterday morning.

A press release, signed by Niron Chakma, information and publicity affairs secretary of UPDF, said that they have called a roadblock in the district today to protest the killings.

