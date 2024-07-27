UPDF activist shot dead in Khagrachhari

An activist of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Santi Bikash Karbaripara in Dighinala upazila early today.

The deceased, identified as Junel Chakma, 31, was an organiser of the Tarabunia unit of UPDF (Prasit Group) from Amtoli village in the upazila.

Junel had recently joined the UPDF from the Democratic Jubo Forum.

According to Nurul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dighinala Police Station, unidentified individuals entered the house of Master Lalit Chakma in the Kangarima Chara area early in the morning, where Junel was staying, and killed him.

Upon receiving the information, police recovered the body.

However, Angya Marma, district organiser of UPDF, accused the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS-Santu group) of being responsible for the killing and demanded justice.