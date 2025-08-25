Two die in Natore road accident

At least two people died when a speeding bus rammed a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw on the Natore-Bogura highway in Natore Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased -- identified as Md Mozammel Haque, 46, and Akhter Hossain, 48 -- were from Singra upazila.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jhalmalia Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 11:30pm when the Natore-bound bus Jannat Paribahan collided with the auto-rickshaw.

The rickshaw driver, Mozammel, died on the spot, while his passenger, Akhter, was critically injured and taken to Natore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early yesterday.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and conducted the rescue operation, the OC said.

Later, highway police spotted the bus on the Natore-Pabna highway but the driver and helper fled the scene, he added. Authorities are continuing the search for the suspects.