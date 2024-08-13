Troops to return to barracks once police resume normal duty

Says army chief

Soldiers will return to barracks once the police resume full-scale operation across the country, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said yesterday.

He said this during a press briefing after inspecting the activities of the army's temporary camp at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna city around 4:00pm.

Prior to this, he exchanged views with the top government officials of the division and district.

The army chief said that things have improved in terms of law and order in the country and that things will soon return to normal.

"If the situation continues to improve, all regular forces will carry out their counter-terrorism operations," he said, reports UNB.

Regarding attacks on minorities, the army chief said around 30 instances of attacks on minority communities have been committed in 20 districts to date.

The majority of these crimes, he continued, were politically motivated and involved the looting and arson of temples.

In this context, he urged the political parties to put the interests of the people before violence.