Stray bullet injures man in Sabujbagh

A man was injured after being hit by a stray bullet when criminals opened fire targeting another man in Dhaka's Sabujbagh yesterday evening.

The victim, Monir Hossain, 46, is a security guard in the area.

Police said the incident took place around 6:30pm in the Nunertek Baikdia area.

Monir, who lives with his family in Khilgaon's Meradia Barbari Jamtola, said he had gone to the area with six to seven friends to bathe in a waterbody.

On their way back, several men on three to four motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately, one of the bullets hitting him in the waist. His friends first took him to Mugda Medical College Hospital, from where his family brought him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"I believe the assailants were targeting someone else. The bullet just hit me by accident," Monir said.

Md Anik, the victim's son, said his father was taken home around 11:00pm after receiving treatment at DMCH.

DMCH police camp in-charge Inspector Md Farouk confirmed the incident, saying Sabujbagh police have been informed.