Security at Utmachhara beefed up

Move comes after Islamist group drives away tourists

Authorities have taken steps to safeguard visitors at Utmachhara in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila after a local Islamist group recently forced tourists to leave the tourist spot.

As the spot is not named on the government's list of tourist attractions, tourist police could not be deployed; however, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been requested to maintain vigilance over tourists' safety, said Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizunnahar.

"After we saw the video, we started looking into the matter. We got to know that the Islamist group acted alone. They didn't consult with any locals, not even the local union parishad member."

"The locals want tourism to flourish at the spot," she added.

In a recent video that went viral, a group of Islamists is heard telling visitors to leave the area and not return, claiming that local Islamic scholars and residents had agreed to bar tourism on account of "immoral activities, including drinking and indecent behaviour".

After the video sparked criticism, the UNO and the local police held a meeting Tuesday afternoon with the Islamist groups. They also visited the spot and spoke to the locals.

The UNO said, "As the spot is not regulated, we're planning to put up some information signs, providing clear instructions and rules to ensure a positive and safe experience for visitors.

"Besides, the construction of a road connecting to the spot will begin soon. Once the road is built, it will make it easier for tourists to reach the spot."