Security concern: Buddhists won’t observe major religious event in CHT

The association of Buddhist monks of Chattogram Hill Tracts yesterday announced that it will not observe Kathin ChibarDaan, a major religious event, this year because of safety concerns and the recent racial violence in the region.

The monks made the announcement at a press conference at Rangamati's Maitri Bouddha Bihar, which was ransacked and looted on September 20.

Several people were killed, over 100 shops were set on fire during communal violence on September 18, 19, 20 and October 1, said Sraddhalankar Mahathera, president of the Parbatya Chattogram Bhikkhu Sangha.

Three indigenous people were shot dead in Khagrachhari while the Regional Council office was burnt down in Rangamati where a college student of the Chakma community was lynched in broad daylight, he added.

At Maitri Bihar, a historic Buddhist institution, rioters destroyed scriptures and Buddha statues, and took away the donation boxes.

The monks' association in a statement said violence against the Buddhist community was not new to the hill tracts.

Law enforcers could have prevented the destruction if they took steps, it added.

Besides, the administration has done little to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government formed investigation committees, but their findings are unknown, said the statement.

A lack of visible efforts by the authorities to address the situation has left the Buddhist community feeling unsafe and unwilling to observe the Kathin Chibar Dan, which was scheduled for November.

Among those present at the press conference were Sourajagat Mahathero, Tejapriya Mahathero, Gyanabangs Mahathero, and heads of 14 Buddhist organisations.

Kathin Chibar Daan marks the conclusion of a three-month seclusion of monks who meditate inside their monasteries for self-edification and atonement for mankind and is preceded by another festival, Probarona Purnima, characterised by the release of sky lanterns.