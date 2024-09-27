Right-wing activists protest India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur

Activists from several right-wing groups staged a protest in Kanpur today, where the India-Bangladesh cricket teams are playing their second Test match.

The demonstration took place roughly 1.5km from the Green Park stadium, with protesters demanding the match's cancellation, reports our New Delhi corresponding citing police reports.

Upon receiving information about the protest, led by groups such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, authorities swiftly went to the spot.

A police contingent, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankita Sharma, was dispatched to prevent the demonstrators from advancing toward the stadium.

Sharma informed PTI that dozens of right-wing activists participated, expressing anger over what they described as ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protesters demanded the cancellation of the Test match and submitted a memorandum to the Kanpur police commissioner condemning the event.

Senior police officials also alerted the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to maintain surveillance and be prepared for any unforeseen incidents.

Sharma added that the police successfully dispersed the crowd after receiving the memorandum, urging them to remain peaceful and not take the law into their own hands.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander mentioned that just a week earlier, an FIR had been lodged against 20 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha for blocking traffic in a similar protest regarding the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.