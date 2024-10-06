Reshuffle in posting for seven govt bureaucrats, two made OSD

The government has reshuffled the posts of six additional secretaries and one secretary, making two of them officers on special duty (OSDs).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate gazette notifications regarding the changes today.

According to separate notifications, Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman of the Local Government Division and Additional Secretary SM Alam of the Ministry of Industries have been made OSDs.

On the other hand, Saidur Rahman Khan and Suraiya Akhter Jahan, who were previously on special duty, have been posted respectively as additional secretary of the Cabinet Division and chairman of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation.

Besides, Rezaul Maksud Jahedi of the public administration ministry has been promoted as secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Farzana Mamtaz of the agriculture ministry has promoted as secretary of Power Division, and Al Amin Sarker of the public administration ministry has been transferred to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division as additional secretary.