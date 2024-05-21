Raisi's death: Bangladesh to observe mourning day on Thursday

The government has decided to observe a day of national mourning on Thursday following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister, who were killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.

This information was announced in a notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain today.

The notification said that on Thursday, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast at all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, all government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Additionally, special prayers will be held in all mosques across Bangladesh for the peace of the departed souls.

Special prayers will also be organised at other religious institutions.

Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, an Iranian official said yesterday, after search teams located the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.