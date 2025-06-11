Rain, thunderstorms likely for 5 days as Monsoon nears

Met office forecasts widespread rain from June 13, heatwave to ease soon

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms across much of Bangladesh over the next five days, beginning today.

Some areas are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, while a gradual drop in both daytime and nighttime temperatures is likely as monsoon conditions strengthen.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions today, with light to moderate showers forecast in isolated areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Chattogram may also see pockets of heavy rainfall.

Temperatures during the day are expected to drop slightly, while nighttime temperatures will likely remain stable.

A mild to moderate heatwave remains in effect in Nilphamari, Brahmanbaria, Feni and parts of northern and central regions, but may weaken in the coming days.

The met office said the rain pattern is likely to intensify through June 15, with most divisions experiencing thunderstorms, lightning and occasional heavy downpours.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said, "The ongoing heatwave is expected to persist until tomorrow, after which it will begin to subside. Currently, the heat is more intense in the western regions of the country from Dhaka."

"However, starting from the 13th, we anticipate an expansion in rainfall coverage. Monsoon rains are likely to begin within a day or two and are expected to become more sustained. Widespread rainfall across the country is likely after the 15th," he added.