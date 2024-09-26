Rain may ease after evening: meteorologist

The continuous rain that the city dwellers and people elsewhere observed for the two days may start to subside after this evening, an official of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said today.

The country may experience such continuous rainfall again from October 1 (Tuesday), Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told The Daily Star over phone this morning.

He also said Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may witness less rainfall than other parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

The rainfall the country has been experiencing over the two days is because of a low-pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal, he further said.

The nature of rainfall at this period of the year is not unusual, he said adding that the overall temperature in next 24 hours will be at a "comfortable" level due to the rainfall.

"June-September is the monsoon period or Southwest monsoon. Although the tendency of rainfall towards the end of September starts to decrease, it is not unusual to have excessive rainfalls at this time," he added.

The Met office in its latest weather forecast this morning said the low pressure over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay moved west-northwestwards, has become unimportant and merged with the monsoon axis.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls at places over the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

The day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was 33.3 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be south or southeasterly at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In 24 hours till 6:00am today, the country's highest 104mm rainfall was recorded in Kumarkhali while Dhaka experienced 44mm rainfalls during the period.