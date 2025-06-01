Python rescued near CU

A 10-foot-long Burmese python weighing around 18 kilogrammes was rescued from outside a residence in Jamtal Dolai Para, near the Chittagong University yesterday afternoon.

Members of the Society for Snake and Snakebite Awareness, a student-led initiative at the university, responded to a call from residents who spotted the snake near their home.

The group safely captured the python around 1:30pm and released it into the forest near the Faculty of Biological Sciences.

According to the organisation, residents of the house became alarmed upon spotting the python near their premises and immediately alerted the team.

"We rushed to the scene to ensure the residents' safety and successfully captured the non-venomous python," the group said in a statement.

This is the second python rescue reported near the campus this month.