Prof Shamsher Ali no more

Prof M Shamsher Ali, an eminent nuclear physicist, pioneering educationist and a leading voice in science advocacy in Bangladesh, passed away at a Dhaka hospital early yesterday. He was 87.

A towering figure in the nation's academic and scientific circles, Prof Ali's career spanned decades of groundbreaking work in nuclear physics, leadership in higher education and a lifelong dedication to the public understanding of science.

Born on November 9, 1937, in Bheramara, Kushtia, Shamsher Ali began his academic journey at the Dhaka University, where he completed his Bachelor's in Physics in 1959, followed by a Master's in 1960.

From 1970 to 1978, he served as Director of the Atomic Energy Centre in Dhaka, during a period when nuclear science in Bangladesh was still in its formative stages. His contributions helped lay the groundwork for future research and policy in atomic energy.

Prof Ali became the founding vice-chancellor of both Bangladesh Open University (1992-1996) and Southeast University (2002-2010).

From 2004 to 2012, he presided over the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences, where he championed the role of scientific research in national development.

Among his many accolades were the Hari Prasanna Roy Gold Medal from Dhaka University for his contributions to nuclear physics, the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences Gold Medal in 1984 and the prestigious TWAS-ROCASA Award in 2013 for his efforts in promoting public understanding of science.

In 2009, he was recognized internationally with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Higher Education Leadership by the International Leadership Colloquium in Malaysia.

He was named an honorary lifelong professor of physics at the Dhaka University.

Prof Shamsher Ali is survived by his family, colleagues and countless students and admirers.