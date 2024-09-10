Police role in Abu Sayed's death 'shameful': new Rangpur Police Commissioner

Expressing his regret over the police's involvement in the killing of Abu Sayed on July 16, Majid Ali, the newly appointed Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RPMP), called it "shameful".

He made these remarks during a press briefing with journalists at the RPMP office on Tuesday.

"It won't take many witnesses to prove who shot Abu Sayed and how he died. However, what the police did afterward was equally shameful. An innocent boy was arrested and framed as the killer, which the world saw. This was a disgraceful act," observed the commissioner in his speech.

He pledged that the police force would no longer engage in such actions and assured that there would be a proper investigation to identify the real perpetrator of Abu Sayed's murder.

"We will ensure that there is a fair investigation to find the actual murderer," the commissioner added.

The Police Commissioner also remarked that Abu Sayed's martyrdom had resonated globally, moving people across the world.

"Abu Sayed's example will be remembered as a symbol of bravery in the history of Bangladesh. After taking office, I personally visited Abu Sayed's family and apologised on behalf of the police force."

Abu Bakkar Siddique, Head of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC), and Ibn-e-Minan, Head of the Detective Branch (DB) in Rangpur, along with other officers and journalists, were present at the briefing.