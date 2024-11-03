Israeli airstrike claims Bangladeshi expat Nizam’s life in Beirut, leaving family in grief and uncertainty

Mohammed Nizam Uddin, 31, an expatriate Bangladeshi in Lebanon who died in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut yesterday, had left home around 12 years back, exploring opportunities to turn his family's fate.

Hailing from Kharera village under Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila, Nizam, however, hardly had the fortune smile in his favour since he was working in Lebanon without valid documents.

Nizam was the youngest of five siblings -- three sisters and two brothers.

Saira Begum, Nizam's eldest sister, said he wanted to come home, and the family has also been waiting for him to return.

"Just three days back we spoke over phone, when he expressed his desire to return home," she said, adding, "but now only his lifeless body will return."

Nizam's untimely, and unfortunate demise left all his family members shell-shocked.

"When Nizam was only six, our father passed away, leaving us amid severe financial constraint. We were living below the poverty line. Seeking to change the family's fortune, Nizam left for Lebanon 12 years back, taking a Tk 7 lakh loan for it. In all those years, he could not return for once. Our mother left the world five years ago without seeing the face of her youngest child for one last time," Saira wept as she spoke to this correspondent.

Parul Begum, Nizam's another sister, lamented that he had to die before he could change the fate of the family.

The family members expressed concern about how Nizam's body could be returned to Bangladesh since all flights to Lebanon are suspended amid the ongoing war situation.

They urged the government to take steps in this regard.

Contacted, Kasba upazila nirbahi officer Mohammad Shahriar Muktar said they contacted Nizam's family and the expats' welfare ministry after receiving the news of his demise.

"Efforts are being made to bring back his body," the UNO added.