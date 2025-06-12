No more night-time voting: AG

Attorney General Advocate Asaduzzaman yesterday said daytime votes will never again be held at night in Bangladesh, assuring that the government is committed to ensuring every citizen can safely reach the secret polling booth to cast their vote freely.

Speaking at several meetings and seminars over a week in Shailkupa, the Attorney General strongly criticised former Chief Justices Khairul Haque and Syed Mahmud Hossain, labelling them as "disgraceful" for abolishing the 13th amendment, which he said effectively stripped people's voting rights.

"There will be no mafia in the judiciary, and no syndicate of vested circles," Asaduzzaman asserted.

The Attorney General said he is actively fighting against drugs and corruption and claimed to be achieving success in this ongoing battle.

Urging people to assist in this effort, he called upon them to provide information on drugs and corruption.

"We will build a drug-free Shailkupa. I promise that the identity of informants will be kept confidential, and only the names and identities of those involved in drugs will be revealed," said the attorney general.

During the week-long campaign, Attorney General Asaduzzaman attended various gatherings, seminars and meetings across local markets in Shailkupa Upazila, including an event hosted by the Bankers' Forum of Shailkupa.

Referring to the development works currently underway in Shailkupa, he noted, "These developments are being carried out with your tax money."

He warned that if any officials of the departments concerned are found involved in corruption, they must be reported.

"No one will be allowed to misuse development funds. Those who engage in corruption will face consequences," he cautioned.