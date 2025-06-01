Nat’l eye hospital: Services halted for fourth day, patients suffer

Gazi Mohammad Akhter arrived in Dhaka from Cumilla on Friday, expecting to be admitted to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital yesterday for a surgery scheduled for today.

"The doctor fixed June 1 for the date [of operation] on March 23. But I found the hospital out of service today [Saturday]," Akhter told this correspondent at the gate of the specialised hospital.

At the time, he was asking an Ansar member deployed at the gate when the hospital might resume operations.

"I am a cancer patient, and my next course of treatment depends on this operation. What can I do now?" he said.

Neyamat Ullah Momin, a private service holder who had travelled from Rampura for a follow-up appointment, shared similar frustration.

"I had no idea about the situation… This is unfair to the patients," he said.

Like Akhter and Neyamat, hundreds of patients suffered as the 250-bed hospital remained non-operational for the fourth consecutive day following a tripartite clash on Wednesday.

Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary/Star

The Daily Star could not reach Prof Khair Ahmed Choudhury, the hospital's director who is currently on leave, or acting director Zane Alam for comment.

Meanwhile, the health ministry issued a statement yesterday expressing regret to all patients who have been deprived of care due to the ongoing disruption.

The ministry said it had sent a delegation to the hospital to help resolve the deadlock."At this moment, we are awaiting a positive outcome from the discussions. In the meantime, as an interim arrangement, patients requiring eye treatment are requested to seek necessary medical care at the ophthalmology departments of nearby hospitals," the statement added.

According to 2023 government data, the hospital serves around 1,800 outdoor and emergency patients daily, with approximately 40 new admissions each day.

The current numbers are likely to be higher.

While visiting the hospital in Dhaka's Shyamoli area around 1:15pm yesterday, this correspondent found both gates locked, with several Ansar members stationed at one entrance.

Inside, seven to eight police personnel were present, alongside a few journalists.

The hospital wore a deserted look, with no doctors, nurses, or staff members visible.

Only one lift was operational.

Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary/Star

While about 150 inpatients left the hospital on Wednesday evening, some 80 patients -- mostly individuals injured during the July uprising -- remain admitted. They have been housed on the third floor, which serves as the hospital's dedicated care unit.

Kawsar Ahmed, 48, a small trader from Narayanganj, underwent a second surgery on his right eye on Tuesday. Following the procedure, doctors recommended several tests.

"I was under direct supervision of the doctor while waiting for the test results. But all services stopped from Wednesday," he said.

Kawsar said about 25 general patients were still staying at the hospital, while food services resumed yesterday morning after two days. "But there's still no doctor, nurse, or even a cleaner here," he said.

Shahidul Islam Sakib, a college student who suffered eye injuries in Feni during the July uprising, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for over two months.

He has undergone four surgeries and is now awaiting the installation of an artificial eye, having lost vision in his left eye.

"I have to visit the doctor every two or three days, but we've been left without treatment for the last four days. Water and blood are oozing from the damaged eye," he told this correspondent from his hospital bed.

He said over 50 injured persons of the July uprising were staying at the facility, and that none from the government contacted them over the past four days.

Around 70 people injured during the July uprising have been receiving treatment at the hospital. They allege that hospital authorities are not providing proper care and have been involved in malpractices.

However, doctors and hospital staff claim that many of the injured patients behave rudely and that two incidents on Monday and Tuesday raised serious security concerns.

Hospital staffers, including doctors and nurses, began a work stoppage from Wednesday morning, citing security concerns.

Around 11:00am that day, a group of injured July protesters allegedly attacked hospital staff, leading to a tripartite clash involving other patients and their attendants, Prof Khair told The Daily Star on Wednesday.

"Some doctors and nurses were injured, and their residences also came under attack," he added.

Police and army personnel later arrived and brought the situation under control.

However, all staff left the hospital after the incidents, and even inpatients started leaving, officials said.

Akhter Hossain, a July protester, on Wednesday denied attacking hospital staff.

He claimed they were protesting irregularities at the hospital and negligence in their treatment.

He alleged eight protesters were injured when police charged batons on them.

Earlier, on Monday, four individuals injured in the July uprising attempted suicide by consuming poison during a meeting at the hospital.

They were later treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, the hospital director was reportedly confined to his office for about an hour and a half over alleged infighting between two groups of July protesters.