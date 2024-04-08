National Moon Sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

The National Moon Sighting Committee will sit tomorrow to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.

The committee, chaired by Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan, will convene at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office conference room around 6:30pm, following Maghrib prayers, said an Islamic Foundation press release today.

People have been requested to inform the committee through the following phone and fax numbers if they see the Shawwal moon anywhere in Bangladesh sky: 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917. The fax numbers are 02-223383397 or 02-9555951.