Nation pays tribute to fallen UN peacekeepers

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed hands over crests to wounded UN peacekeepers at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital today (May 29, 2025). Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh paid tribute to its fallen United Nations peacekeepers today and reiterated its pledge to uphold global peace through continued participation in international missions.

At an event marking International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2025, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka, top civil and military officials joined diplomats and development partners, and honoured the 168 personnel from Bangladesh who have died while serving abroad.

"Our peacekeepers have earned the respect of the world not only through numbers, but through [their] performance," said Salehuddin Ahmed, adviser to the Ministry of Finance, while addressing the programme as chief guest.

"Bangladesh is not just one of the largest contributors, we are among the most effective, most efficient, and most respected," he said.

Reflecting on Bangladesh's peacekeeping journey since 1988, the finance adviser highlighted the challenges faced by personnel deployed to some of the most hostile regions in the world.

"This is not an ordinary task. It requires mental and physical preparation of the highest order," he said, offering prayers for the martyrs and expressing solidarity with their families.

"Their supreme sacrifice has brought immense honour to our nation on foreign soil."

He also lauded the growing role of women, calling them "just as competent and confident as any global citizen," and noted that Bangladesh is ready to deploy additional units, including an infantry battalion and aviation support teams, under the Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System.

Mentioning a recent gesture by the president of the Central African Republic, who inaugurated a community centre named after Bangladeshi peacekeepers, Salehuddin said such recognition reflects the country's contributions beyond military engagement.

Gwen Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, said the country's peacekeepers embody resilience and courage.

"Since 1988, over 200,000 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have served with distinction. Today, 5,818 are deployed in 10 missions across the globe," she said, adding that the international community stands ready to support Bangladesh's journey toward a just and inclusive future.

She also stressed the importance of increasing women's participation and ensuring accountability and human rights standards across all deployments.

Md Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, acting secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the peacekeepers as "ambassadors of Bangladesh's values of peace, justice, and equality."

"From the hills of Congo to the deserts of Mali, our personnel carry not only our flag, but our ideals," he said, reaffirming Bangladesh's readiness to send more forces with speed and sustainability.

"In this uncertain world, the blue helmet still represents hope," he said.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the commitment of Bangladeshi troops reflects the nation's founding values and constitutional principles.

"Let me begin by solemnly remembering our 168 brave soldiers and police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in various missions. Their sacrifice will forever be honoured by the nation," he said.

Currently, 5,018 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in nine missions, including 4,880 from the Army, 343 from the Navy, 396 from the Air Force, and 199 from the Police, he informed.

"Our personnel are always ready to face any challenge with advanced training, strong moral values, professionalism, and neutrality, even at the risk of their own lives," said the Army Chief.

He also noted that 3,645 women from Bangladesh have served so far, with 444 currently deployed.

Among recent milestones, he mentioned the deployment of a helicopter unit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the export of explosive disposal robots to the Peruvian Army.

"In the Central African Republic, a community clinic established under Bangladesh's supervision is now delivering health services to the local population," he said.

"We will continue to respond to global calls. Our mission is rooted in the spirit of our Liberation War."

The event concluded with a live video teleconference, where the finance adviser spoke directly with Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed across various mission areas. Guests at the auditorium joined in witnessing this interaction, marking a symbolic connection between the home front and the frontlines of global peace.

Earlier in the day, the observance began with the "Peacekeepers' Rally-2025" held simultaneously in Dhaka's Tejgaon Old Airport Mosque area and in other divisional cities at 6:15am.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury inaugurated the event as chief guest, which saw participation from UN officials, armed forces and police peacekeepers, and representatives from various government and UN agencies.